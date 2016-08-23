It’s a huge team relay race... with a difference

Skegness & District runners embarked on their now annual relay, taking in all the town’s that are in the area the running club covers.

This year’s relay saw the runners wearing hula skirts - pictured - as well to add to the carnival atmosphere of the event.

More than 40 club runners took part with Andy Shelton and Stuart Cragg getting the relay going at 6am.

The route travelled from Skegness through Wainfleet inland to Midville, down to the Hobhole on the quiet back roads through to Witham Country Park in Boston.

It was then up towards Woodhall Spa and Horncastle, to Spilsby then back through Burgh le Marsh and into Skegness for a welcome supper of fish and chips, just more than 12 hours after starting.

Shelton and Cragg both ran more than 30 miles on a route of about 75 miles in total.

Sarah Coupland stretched her legs to record more than 22 miles and Helena Shelton managed 25 miles.

The relay was a great way to get the club’s newest runners involved too as the legs were distances from three miles upwards.

There was double club success for Skegness & District at the Newark Half Marathon.

With 12 runners representing their club, two trophies were won.

Stuart Cragg was second in the Vet40 class in a time of 1.19:28 and Colin Chambers once again collected the prize for first vet70 in a stunning time of 1.43:55 .

Skegness and District Running Club are continuing to support Ben Smith’s 401 challenge, as he attempts to run 401 marathons in as many days to raise awareness and funding for anti­bullying charities.

Member Kim O’Connell joined runners at Clumber Park, near Worksop, for Ben’s marathon number 348, and she managed her furthest distance to date, just more than 22 miles, which was a great achievement having taken up running around a year ago.

Stuart Cragg and Melanie Standbrook travelled to Ladybower Reservoir for marathon 350 with runners from around the area.

Both Stuart and Melanie ran the full marathon distance, after Ben visited Skegness last December and inspired members.

Stephen Bark had a fabulous run in the Sedbergh Hills Fell Race, a technical 14 miler with and ascent of 5100ft.

The route was a bit of a roller coaster through the hills and valleys, but the dry weather had made the trail a very runnable surface which helped.

Stephen, representing Skegness and District RC, finished in 3.14:02 which beat his previous best by 50 seconds.

Feeling strong in the second half of the race, Stephen was 37th from 96 starters.