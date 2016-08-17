Half-marathon duo

Two keen Skegness Coasters took part in the newly-reinstated Newark Half Marathon on Sunday.

The last Newark Half was held back in 2011, but the event returned this weekend with a new, faster and more scenic flat route, starting at Sconce Park, edging past East Stoke, through Elston before returning back to Sconce Park to complete the race.

The Half Marathon raised money for Beaumond House Community Hospice, which provides supportive and much-needed palliative care.

Ben Evison finished in 1 hr 16 mins 27 secs, coming 11th in a field of more than 1,000 participants, a fantastic achievement.

Sue Smith finished in a brilliant 2 hrs 11 mins.

She said: “It was a good course, we received a great T-shirt and a medal at the end.

“I will definitely run it again next year.”

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.

The latest, free Couch to 5K course is starting on Friday, September 30 at The Welcome Inn, from 6.15pm.

All abilities are welcome to get a taste of the sport.