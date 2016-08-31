ATHLETICS: Skegness Coasters stride to finish line

Several members of Skegness Coasters took part in the annual Sleaford Striders 10km last Friday.

On a warm summer’s night, they assembled at Scredington Community Centre to get race ready.

The race took place on country roads through Scredington, Burton Pedwardine and Northbeck, not far from Sleaford.

Neil Stocks was quickest of the Coasters’ contingent, finishing in 49min 3sec. He commented: “It was a lovely route on a fairly warm sunny evening, and we all had tasty cakes to greet us at the finish.”

Also taking part in the well-marshalled event were (49:03), Janet Harmston (51:45), Julie Hawkesford (55:01), Rebecca Sylvester (1:15:32) and Anita Ullyatt (1:26:13). Rachel Stacey gained a new personal best, finishing in a fantastic 1:06:44.

On Wednesday, Janet Harmston also participated in the Bolingbroke Breaker 10km, part of the local ‘Summer Series’ at Spilsby. Janet completed the run in 55:34.

n Skegness Coasters caters for all abilities and meets every Tuesday at The Welcome at 6.30pm. The latest, free C25K course is starting on Thursday, September 29, at The Welcome at 6.15pm. All abilities very welcome.

