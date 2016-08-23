A tri champion at 73

Michael Clark celebrated his 73rd birthday by competing in the London Triathlon - and was awarded with a special prize.

Michael, a former mayor of Skegness, started competing in triathlons and duathlons more than 30 years ago, winning age group categories in many races nationwide.

He stopped competing to concentrate on his other interests of sailing and becoming a member of Skegness Town Council and District Council.

However, in 2013, to celebrate turning 70 years old, he started training and competing once again.

Michael joined, and is now chairman of, Skegness Triathlon Club.

Club members find Michael to be inspirational as he competes in such endurance events at his age.

Over the last four years Michael has trained all year round in all weathers and has competed in approximately 16 triathlons of mixed distances across the country, local Go Tri events and aquathons.

His most recent triathlon was held in London, two days after his 73rd birthday.

The event comprised of a 750m open water swim in the Royal Docklands, followed by a 21km fast bike ride through the capital’s roads and then a 5km run.

The whole event was based at Excel and attracts more than 13,000 competitors each year.

Despite suffering an injury on the run, Michael was determined to finish and crossed the line in 1 hr 51 mins.

Two weeks after the London Triathlon, Michael received a pleasant surprise in the post - a certificate and unique medal for winning his age category.

For Michael, this makes all the training and battling back from many injuries even more worth it.