Alford CC set for Premier action, after replacing Skegness

Alford CC will replace Skegness CC in next year’s Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

At the annual meeting, South Lincolnshire & Border League winners Spalding were automatically promoted and bottom side Nettleham returned to the Lincolnshire County Cricket League, while 11th-placed Grimsby Town retained their Premier League status.

However, having lost a large number of top players at the end of the season, Skegness became aware that they would have difficulty fielding a side of Premier League strength and notified the league that they would have to withdraw. This opened the way for Alford CC to be offered - and accept - a place in the league, Nettleham having decided that they would prefer not to be re-instated.

Alford finished second in the LCCL but the strict ECB criteria for Premier Leagues meant that winners Cherry Willingham were unable to be promoted. Alford and Spalding - who have returned to the top flight only one year after demotion - will now contest the ECB Premier League alongside Boston, Bracebridge Heath, Bourne, Grantham,Grimsby Town, Louth, Lindum, Market Deeping, Sleaford and Woodhall Spa.