Alford beaten as Bracebridge Heath show why they are favourites

Lincs ECB Premier

Bracebridge Heath 247-8, Alford 110 - Bracebridge won by 137 runs.

Alford and District CC find themselves leading a tightly-packed list of teams in the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s 137-run defeat to leaders Bracebridge Heath.

Just six points separate sixth-place Alford and Market Deeping, who are just outside of the bottom two in 10th spot.

After losing a wicket with no runs scored at Train Fen Holt, Bracebridge showed why they are favourites for a third successive title as they hit the day’s highest total of 247-8, David Whapplington (68) and Kit Spence (54) sharing a second wicket stand of 144.

Both fell to Ricki Bovey (2-52), while Nick Bennett took five wickets for the loss of 60 runs.

Andrew White (1-64) also claimed a victim.

Alford lost their first three wickets for 15 runs as Matthews Bradley and Carter joined forces to keep the run rate down and take three and four wickets respectively as the home side were all out for 110.

Matthew Keeling’s 24 top scored for the hosts, with support coming from Neil Calvert (20), Nick Bennet (18) and Sam Lempard (14).

Alford will be looking to push further away from the chasing pack on Saturday as they host Louth, who dropped into the bottom two at the weekend.

The action begins at noon.

Alford Seconds claimed a six-wicket win at basement side East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division.

The hosts were dismissed for 70 with Aaron Wilkinson (4-16) leading the way with the ball.

Justin Owen (3-10), Douglas Porter-Robinson (2-6) and Brad McGilloway (1-18) also weighed in with the wickets as East Halton were dismissed in the 30th over.

In response, Alford needed less than 22 overs to secure victory, McGilloway top scoring with an unbeaten 28.

Openers Graham Codd (18) and Owen (10) added early runs.

Alford Seconds don’t have a fixture this Saturday, but the Sunday Seconds will be in action against Grimoldby at the weekend.