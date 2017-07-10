Alford and District CC fall short against Louth

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth 183, Alford 141-9 - Louth won by 42 runs.

Alford and District CC dropped to seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier following a 42-run defeat to Louth.

The away side posted 183 at Train Fen Holt before being dismissed with two balls remaining.

However, Alford couldn’t keep up with the run rate and completed their innings on 141, having lost nine wickets.

Louth’s Xander Pitchers proved the difference, his 80 runs off 106 balls - including seven fours - the standout score with the bat as no other player managed to reach 30 on the day.

Pitchers was finally caught and bowled by Andrew White, who returned figures of 4-54.

Louth wickets were also taken by Nick Bennett (3-30) and Rikki Bovey (3-35).

Tom White and Bradley McGilloway led the response with the bat, both scoring 24 runs.

While McGilloway was unbeaten as the final ball was bowled, White was dismissed by Pitchers, one of his two wickets.

Back-up came from Neil Calvert (22), Bennett (21), Steve Kirkham (12) and Bovey (12).

On Saturday Alford make the journey to title-chasing Grantham while the Seconds host Normanby Park.

The Sunday Firsts are away at Louth.