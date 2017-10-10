A toast for Sambucas

Skegness Domino League
Knockout Cup, preliminary round: Bell Ringers 1 WMC Sambucas 5, Ex-Service Hotspots 6 Railroad Robbers 3, Ex-Service Newbies 6 Ex-Service Squares 3, Ex-Service Shufflers 3 Liberal B 6, Ex-Service W 4 Highway Dominators 5, Finnigans 3 Garden City 6, Railroad XL 3 Railroad Rangers 6, Seaview Lads 5 Seaview Nil 4, Stumblers 6 Pot Bellies 3.
This Weeks 3-0 table winners: A. Burkitt (Railroad Rangers), Gary Cooper (Highway Dominators), Alan Ellis (Liberal B), J. Ferneyhough (Liberal B), H. Goy (Seaview Lads), R. Harris (Seaview Lads), J.L. Hawkins (Highway Dominators), P. Leonard (Stumblers), Melina Moore (Ex-Service Hotspots), Rob Moore (Ex-Service Hotspots), Chris Morton (Garden City), P. Mottram (Stumblers), Mick Sellars (Liberal B), Ian Smith (Liberal B), P. Smith (Railroad Rangers), Ray Thomas (Garden City).
