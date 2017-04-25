‘Youths seen running away’: Arsonists target promenade in Ingoldmells

Youths were seen running away from the scene of three incidents of arson along the promenade in Ingoldmells.

Grassy areas along the promenade embankment were also set fire on Sunday.

Police say two youths were witnessed running away from the location at 9.45pm in the direction towards Fantasy Island.

They ran down the slip way near to Ba Rumba pub and disappeared onto the Coastfield’s Caravan Park.

Anyone was in the vicinity of the promenade during those times and recalls seeing anything that may assist police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 453, 23rd April 2017.