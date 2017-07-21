Your weekend guide to what’s on in the Skegness area

Have your say

FRIDAY

Giovanni Pernice: Dance Is Life, the Embassy Theare, Skegness, 7.30pm

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, 7pm.

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Dracular: The Carpathian Chronicles, Neverland Theatre, 7pm or 9.30pm

Rat Pack Live, the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Em-Con Skegness, the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 10.30am Chance to get autographs of favourite stars.

Native American Weekend, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Dracular: The Carpathian Chronicles, Neverland Theatre, 7pm or 9.30pm

MONDAY

Dracular: The Carpathian Chronicles, Neverland Theatre, 7pm or 9.30pm

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Coastal Eco Centre, off Richmond Drive,is running a series of outdoor Forest Fun sessions every Tuesday throughout the summer holdays, with some Thursday events also organised. Events include pond dipping, minibeast hunts, animal investigations, woodland bathing and daytime camps. They are suitable for children of all ages and startg at 11am. Facebook message Paul Charles or call 07709866614 for more details.

Lipstick On Your Collar, the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

