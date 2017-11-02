‘Your voice counts’: Consultation taking place today to help shape future of Skegness

A consultation is taking place today to gather views about what residents like and dislike about Skegness.

Skegness Town Council needs residents help to prepare a neighbourhood plan that will allow them to create planning principles which have a legal weight.

A ‘Pop-Up’ event is taking place at Hildreds Centre from 11am to 2pm, where councillors and members from the Natter Matters team will be available to discuss the plan and to hear your views.

The public will be asked to fill in a short questionnaire under the heading ‘Your Voice Counts’, which covers what’s great and what’s not, homes and housing, transport, life in Skegness, and business, development and tourism.

A neighbourhood plan is:

- A document that sets out planning policies for the neighbourhood area – planning policies are used to decide whether to approve planning applications

- Written by the local community, the people who know and love the area, rather than the Local Planning Authority

- A powerful tool to ensure the community gets the right types of development, in the right place.

The council began the consultation on social media and has seen numerous questions have been asked and many comments received on the Facebook group ‘My Skegness Chat Group’. Its #myskegness page on Twitter and instagram has weekly photography competitions highlighting the beauty of our town.

.