Your Top 10 fish and chip shops Skegness area

Residents in the Skegness area have shown it isn’t chips for our fish shops after it was revealed the top chippy in the East of England is in Lincoln.

Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln has been shortlisted as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Following rigorous judging, 10 businesses have been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Skegness’ Chip Alley in High Street was once famous as the place to go for fish and chips – but is it still?

We asked readers on Facebook which chippies were their favourites.

Carol Bingham said: “Think they are all a bit hit and miss. You go once and really nice then next time they not so good so try somewhere else. But I like mine skinless and boneless and they don’t all do that.”

However, Dino Angeloni didn’t believe they deserved a battering.

Dino said: “It’s strange to me. My brothers will drive 52 miles from Grantham to Skeg just to get fish n chips here lol. But there’s a few decent chippies there that I think are as good as any we have here lol. It’s horses for courses.”

Just for fun we’ve formulated a top 10 from the comments readers had given us at the time of writing.

TOP 10 CHIPPIES IN SKEGNESS AREA

1 Salts

2 Trawlers Catch

3 Sea View Road

4 Blue Fin

5 Eptons

6 Ambridges, Spilsby

7 Cod n Cockerel

8 Tony’s Chippy

9 Harry Ramsbottom

10 Atlantic Fish Bar

Do you agree?