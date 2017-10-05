Your hotel bill for Skegness will be £49,000

Ratepayers will be footing a bill of more than £49,000 to overcome drainage problems on a controversial hotel site in Skegness.

The decision was made at a meeting of East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) last week.

The Pier Field in Skegness. ANL-170926-150548001

Development of a new Premier Inn hotel on the Pier Field along Grand Parade has been at a standstill since planning permission was granted to KCS Developments a year ago. Plans also include a Brewers Fayre restaurant and drive-thru KFC restaurant.

The reason for the delay, according to Angian Water, has been determining how to connect the hotel and other occupiers of the site to the existing drainage network ‘without having a detrimental effect on our existing customers’.

A document released to the Standard by ELDC said the council expected ‘abnormal costs’ of the work to be around £250,500 with the contribution from ELDC estimated at £49,500.

The document states: “The abnormal costs relate to the requirement to provide additional storage and foul water pumping equipment within the site, reinforcement of the Anglian water supply network, additional requirements of the Highways Authority for works off site and the cost of the service supply to the new development, over and above the standard connection charges, that will be paid for by the occupier.

“The developer and proposed occupier have approached the council for a contribution towards these abnormal costs which could not have been quantified at the time of agreeing the purchase price of the site.”

Premier Inn have said they are delighted the project can now move forward.

Richard Morton, director of KCS Developments who is leading the development, said: “It is an exciting time for the proposals at Pier Field. We have worked through the drainage issues on site and are targeting to start construction in the New Year. All being well, the hotel and KFC will be open and trading by the end of the next year, creating new jobs and helping to support the local economy by attracting new visitors to Skegness.”

A spokesman from Anglian Water said: “Anglian Water has been working closely with the Pier Fields developer to ensure the new development is connected to the existing drainage network without having a detrimental effect on our existing customers. We will continue to work closely with local councils and developers to make sure our network supports sustainable growth, knowing that water and drainage powers our local economies.”

