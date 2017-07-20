Youngsters in Spilsby set shining example by saving lives

l Work of Skegness NCS goes on show today

A kind-hearted group of young people in Spilsby are saving lives in a nearby village by raising funds to buy a defibrillator.

The National Citizen Service (NCS) Spilsby group have held a number of events to buy the equipment for Toynton All Saints, including a car wash on Friday and a coffee morning in Toynton St Peter yesterday.

Dana-Marie Ovington, one of two leaders of the Spilsby NCS, said: “Toynton’s locals have been asking for a defibrillator for too long, with little to no success.

“However, NCS Spilsby are determined to succeed and provide the village with the defibrillator they want and need.”

A defibrillator is an apparatus used to control heart fibrillation by application of an electrical current to the chest wall, which can restart a person’s heart.

This could save many lives, from the youngest of children to the oldest of adults.

“With a primary school and numerous houses, a defibrillator will prove to be necessary and an incredible benefit to the village,” Dana-Marie added.

The car wash was a great success and Dana-Marie said: “It’s wonderful to see teenagers being so mature and responsible and helping out such a small village.”.

Spilsby NCS has 11 members aged 15-16 and the group is holding a presentation evening in Toynton St Peter Village Hall, where they have been based, tonight to present the money raised and explain the activities they have been involved in.

Although it is the last day of this year’s programme, Dana-Marie said they would welcome any last-minute donations.

l NCS members from Skegness are celebrating completing their project today at a closing ceremony at the Lincolnshire Regional College. It will be attended by the Mayor, Coun Danny Brookes, who will tour the sensory garden the young people have been transforming as part of their social action in the community.