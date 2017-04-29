You May Bank Holiday in Skegness area starts here

Do you have a little girl who just longs to be a princess? Are you looking for something to entertain the whole family this weekend?

There’s plenty to do in the Skegness area this May Bank Holiday.

Hardys Animal Farm in Ingoldmells is holding a special tractor weekend.

As well as historic and modern machinery on display, you can have a look and even sit in and start up some of the tractors.

There’ll be the combine harvester, tractors large and small, telehandlers and more.

In addition there’s Haystacks Indoor Playbarn and all of the fun of the farm.

And for those who love animals, there are plenty of farmyard friends to meet.

The search for a Skegness May Queen, Prince and Princess takes place on Monday.

Community volunteers Live and Learn are holding May Day celebration in Tower Gardens, with the support of Community Linx Radio.

As well as a May Queen competition, there will be Maypole dancing, Morris Men, stalls, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and a climbing wall.

Forms are available for the May Queen competition from Coun Maggie Gray on 07968756360 or from The Village Church Farm. We will be choosing a May Queen, Princess and a Prince. Ages are 7yrs to 16yrs. Prizes wiill be donated by The Village Church Farm. 10am to 4pm.

Lovers of the great British banger should head down to Batemans Brewery in Wainfleet. Their Beer and Sausage Festival is taking place all over the weekend.

See the listings below for overview of some of gthe attractions:

SATURDAY

Batemans Brewery Beer and Sausage Festival, Wainfleet

Whitney – Queen of the Night, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Ensonglopedia of Science, music/theatre/science show, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm

The Ladykiller, black comedy presented by the East Coast Players, Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, Skegness.

SUNDAY

Batemans Brewery Beer and Sausage Festival, Wainfleet

The Ladykiller, black comedy presented by the East Coast Players, Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, Skegness.

MONDAY

Batemans Brewery Beer and Sausage Festival, Wainfleet

Live and Learn May Day celebration in Tower Gardens, May Queen competition, Maypole dancing, Morris Man, stalls, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and a climbing wall. 10am to 4pm.

Garden Open Day, Visit Alford Manor House’s wonderful gardens, see the trees in blossom, the spring vegetables and flowers, and talk to the gardeners. The House and Museum of Rural Life will also be open, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.