‘Wunderbar’: Amazing exchange trip for Skegness school

Seathorne Primary School pupils recently took part in an exchange trip to Skegness’ Twin Town of Bad Gandersheim in Germany.

The pupils attended the local school of Roswitha Gymnasium, meeting Bad Gandersheim’ Town’s Mayor and learning about the culture and history of the area.

Seathorne Primary School Pupils took part in an exchange trip to Skegnesss Twin-Town of Bad Gandersheim. ANL-170806-133234001

German pupils from the Roswitha Gymnasium returned the following week to visit Skegness. They attended both Seathorne Primary School and Skegness Grammar School and learnt about our history and culture.

Seathorne Primary School would like to thank all those individuals and businesses that helped part-fund the trip. The experience for all the children involved was described by them as ‘amazing’, ‘fantastic’, ‘brilliant’ and ‘wunderbar’.

The school continues to promote the partnership with Bad Gandersheim and looks forward to continued relations.

