Would you have your head shaved by clowns? See who is doing it for charity in Skegness

A nervous Skegness man who is having his head shaved for charity is guaranteed to be smiling by the end – his shoulder-length locks are being cut by two clowns.

Paul Clarke, 54, is taking the Brave The Shave challenge in the ring at Mr Fips’ Wonder Circus in Burgh Road tonight (Sunday) and he won’t be alone – Mr Fips the Clown has agreed to have his head shaved too.

Paul Clarke is braving the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support at Mr Fips' Wonder Curcus in Skegness. ANL-170721-180019001

Mr Clarke said he will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. He said: “I’m really nervous because I’ve always had my hair this length, but I wanted to do the challenge because cancer has affected my family and friends.

“I’m hoping to raise lots of money and awareness about the disease.”

When Mr Clarke asked if he could have his head shaved during a show, Mr Fips went one step further – and agreed to undergo a ‘cranial deforestation’ too.

Mr Fips said: “Paul his having his hair cut by two clowns and they are guaranteed to make him smile.

“I’m having Lisa from Just Cuts cut mine. In all honesty I know my wife isn’t too keen about me having no hair.

“But clowns are known for having crazy haircuts or no hair so it will be fine.

”And anyway it’s for a great cause.”

You can support them at Mr Fips’ Wonder Circus tonight (Sunday) at 7pm.