World Homeless Day: P3 shares Skegness stories

A charity supporting the homeless in Skegness is launching a social media campaign today to raise awareness of the rising issue of homelessness in Lincolnshire and across the UK.

Through a series of video slideshows, P3 street outreach staff and some of the people they have supported are pictured in known rough sleeping sites, holding up cardboard placards featuring real-life accounts of homelessness.

The images released for World Homeless Day aim to dispel some of the myths around homelessness and highlight the fact that there is no one reason why people find themselves sleeping rough.

One video features the story of a mother and daughter that P3 Lincolnshire found sleeping on Skegness seafront.

It states: “We found a mother and a daughter sleeping in the blue shelter with all their belongings in a supermarket trolley.

“P3 worked closely with them to gain trust and look at options for rebuilding their lives. They are both now safe from harm in their own home.”

Our Street Outreach service exists to support some of the most vulnerable people within the communities in which it works Jonny Goldsmith, P3 operations manager for Lincolnshire

Homelessness has doubled across Lincolnshire in the last four years, with a number of factors, such as cuts to social welfare and lack of affordable housing said to have contributed to the issue.

Operations manager for Lincolnshire Jonny Goldsmith said: “Our Street Outreach service exists to support some of the most vulnerable people within the communities in which it works. The team goes out in the early hours of the morning to make contact with people – whom often through no fault of their own have found themselves forced to sleep on the streets – and will offer advice and advocacy to help people away from the dangers of rough sleeping as quickly and as safely as possible.

“However, we can’t do it alone! That is why on World Homelessness Day we are actively calling on the public to contact us if they see someone rough sleeping in Lincolnshire, that way enabling us to direct our support to those most in need.”

To report a rough sleeper to the P3 Street Outreach Team in Lincolnshire call 0808 281 0280 or email streetoutreach@p3charity.org.

For more information about P3’s Street Outreach services in Lincolnshire, visit www.p3charity.org/services/lincolnshire-steet-outreach.

l See tomorrow’s Skegness Standard for special report on a multi-agency operation with police involving homeless people.

