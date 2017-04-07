Works put on hold during Easter period

Go Skegness works on Roman Bank, have been put on hold during the Easter Holiday period in a bid to ease traffic.

Lincolnshire County Council has suspended carriageway works and remove all restrictive traffic management from Monday, with contractors returning to the site during the week commencing April 24. Works to upgrade the road’s footpath and cycle path will carry on during the holiday period, as these will not affect the flow of traffic in the area.

The county council does however, say it reserves the right to implement necessary traffic management to address any safety defects that arise during this period.