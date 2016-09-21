Work to start in Skegness on £2m housing scheme for retired

A derelict site in Skegness is to make way for a new affordable housing development for older people.

The first turf of the £2million scheme will be cut at 41 Scarbrough Avenue on Friday.

It is being built by Lincoln-based LACE Housing and will comprise 17 affordable retirement apartments and a holiday home for older people with support needs.

Construction work is going ahead with the help of funding from East Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the Homes and Communities Agency and the Herbert William Sollitt Memorial Trust.

The new housing replaces the former Sea Breezes Residential Care Home which had been derelict for two years.

Nick Chambers, chief executive of LACE Housing, said: “This is our first new scheme in Skegness for some time and we’re delighted to be investing in affordable housing in the town once again.

“Not only is the scheme itself innovative, it is being made possible by a unique collaboration of interested parties who have come together to make this project a reality.

“Situated close to the seafront and town centre, the scheme will provide communal facilities and design features that support independent living. In building this new complex we are responding to the growing needs of an ageing population and underpinning economic prosperity in the town.”

East Lindsey District Council’s portfolio holder for communities, Coun Wendy Bowkett, said: “The council is delighted to support LACE Housing in redeveloping the derelict building to provide much needed accommodation for older people.

“This will go some way towards meeting the demand for this type of accommodation in Skegness.”

Ursula Lidbetter MBE, chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the delivery of these much needed homes for older people.

“This scheme is a good example of how agencies are working together to support local development which will contribute to the delivery of both jobs and homes and improve quality of life for future residents. I look forward to seeing how the project progresses.”

The new housing is expected to open in July next year.