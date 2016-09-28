Work of new Aldi store in Skegness to start in November

Preparations have begun on the site Aldi has chosen for its new store in Skegness.

Plans for the former home of Skegness United in Burgh Road were announced in January last year. The team is moving to a new £1.64m home in the Wainfeet Road Memorial Playing Fields, which includes new first and second team pitches, a 3G pitch, new clubhouse and spectator stands.

As well as a new Aldi store, the development in Burgh Road includes food-led pub group Marstons and is expected to provide 200 jobs.

The discount supermarket is one of three new branches in Lincolnshire opening in the next two years,

It will be the second to open in East Lindsey.

An Aldi spokesperson said “Work on our new store on Burgh Road is due to commence in November this year.

“We will continue to update the local community as works progress, and we look forward to bringing Aldi’s award-winning offer to customers in the Skegness area soon”.