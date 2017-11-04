Work begins on £300,000-plus refit of Burgh le Marsh Church

Burgh le Marsh Parish Church is going through extensive restoration and repairs to the nave roof, the lead, the tower and a new lighting system costing in the region of £313,000.

A grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund has been promised of £275,436; the rest having to be raised by private donations, fund raising, and from reserves.

Father Terry Steele said: “There is never a right time to do the work as we had 10 weddings in the summer and now we are approaching Remembrance Sunday and Christmas.

“This means that the church will be covered inside and out with scaffolding as they prepare to remove the nave roof.

“Therefore due to health and safety we will not be able to use the church for several months.

“We shall be holding our 9.30am Morning Eucharist in Burgh School Hall (including Remembrance Sunday at 9.45am) and 6pm Evensong will be held in the Methodist Chapel (by kind permission of their minister and stewards).

“This year it means that there will not be a Christmas Tree Festival, we hope you will bear with us at this difficult time,” Father Steele added.

It may be best to telephone Father Terry (810216) to check times and venues for services, a church spokesman said.

Any donations towards the work will be gratefully received, they added.

Cheques should be made out to ‘Burgh PCC,’ and sent to Father Terry at The Rectory, Glebe Rise, Burgh-le-Marsh. PE2 45B.