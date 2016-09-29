Work begins on £2m affordable housing scheme in Skegness for the retired

Building work has begun in Skegness on a new £2m affordable housing development for retired people.

A turf-cutting ceremony on Friday at the site in Scarbrough Avenue marked the start of construction work on the innovative housing scheme on the former site of a care home.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton at the turf-cutting ceremony of an affordable housing project in Skegness. ANL-160928-172458001

The scheme is being developed by Lincoln-based LACE Housing and will comprise 17 affordable retirement apartments and a holiday home for older people with support needs.

Construction work is being carried out by Lindum Construction and is going ahead with the help of funding from East Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the Homes and Communities Agency and the Herbert William Sollitt Memorial Trust.

The new housing replaces the former Sea Breezes Residential Care Home which had been derelict for two years.

Nick Chambersm chief executive of LACE Housing, said the development had attracted a lot of interest already. He said: “Skegness is very close to me and I have spend a lot of time here over the years.

“It was two years ago through consultation and listening to our tenants that we understood the challenges we face as county with an ageing population, We saw the need for specialist housing that also responded to people’s well-being. When you are getting older it’s not just about the house but the services that help you live a happy life.

“This is our first new scheme in Skegness for some time and we’re delighted to be investing in affordable housing in the town once again

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, Coun Wendy Bowkett, said: “The council is delighted to support LACE Housing in redeveloping the derelict building to provide much needed accommodation for older people.

“This will go some way towards meeting the demand for this type of accommodation in Skegness.”

Ursula Lidbetter MBE, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, commented: “We are delighted to be able to support the delivery of these much needed homes for older people.

“This scheme is a good example of how agencies are working together to support local development which will contribute to the delivery of both jobs and homes and improve quality of life for future residents. I look forward to seeing how the project progresses.”

Simon Gregory, Managing Director of Lindum Construction, said: “The demolition of a former care home to make way for 18 purpose-built homes for the over 55s, designed specifically to help the residents retain their independence and enjoy this desirable seaside location, is a great scheme to be part of.

“We have worked with LACE on a number of projects so we have a good understanding of their requirements as a provider quality housing for older people.

“Helping to create affordable housing options for local people who require a more specialist type of accommodation as they get older and wish to stay in the area is very rewarding for us as a Lincolnshire family business, and we also aim to use local people to help in the construction.”

The new housing is expected to open in July next year.