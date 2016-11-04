Women scoop total £28,800 in double bingo win at Skegness

A woman from Skegness who has been a regular bingo player for four years couldn’t believe her luck when she won £20,000 in a national game – less than three months since the last big prize at the venue.

She was one of two customers at Roman Bank Bingo who went home with cash prizes – with the other winning £8,800 in the company’s Majestic Bonus Game.

The winner of the £20,000 prize said: “I’ve never won a large amount. I would really like a bigger house so can now start looking as this money will help.”

Winner of the £8,800 prize is a lady in her early fifties from Friskney, who has been a member since 2013. Earlier this year her husband won £500 Holiday Vouchers on the same game which went towards a trip to the Greek Islands.

She said: “I’m not really sure what I’ll spend the money on. But it will come in handy for Christmas!”

With four wins in less than three months Roman Bank Bingo in Skegness Jason Beauchamp-Hughes, general manager is hoping the club’s lucky streak continues. He said: “In August two lucky customers scooped a combined prize pay-out of over £32,000 playing the National Live on two separate weekends. I’m delighted for our recent winners. Celebrating wins is good for both customers and staff.”