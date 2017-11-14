Woman who stabbed partner while on holiday in Ingoldmells gets suspended sentence

A woman stabbed her partner after he became aggressive during a drunken argument, Lincoln Crown Court was told today.

Kimberley Payne and her partner Luke Young were holidaying at Ingoldmells when both of them ended up drunk on a Friday night.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, said that the couple were in a caravan on the Chase site on Anchor Lane in the resort when they began arguing.

Mr Young was heard shouting aggressively and seen to be standing over Payne as she cowered on the floor.

Payne then picked up a knife and stabbed him a single blow in the leg.

Moments later she rang the emergency services and confessed to what she had done.

Police and ambulance workers were called to the site and Payne was arrested.

Mr Young fell asleep following the incident. He suffered a wound to his leg but the court was told that within a week he was working out at a gym and has since regularly been playing football.

Payne, 27, of Toton Close, Bulwell, Nottingham, admitted a charge of unlawfully wounding Mr Young as a result of the incident on 23 September this year.

She was given an eight month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Recorder Nigel Daly said “I accept that you and your partner had far too much to drink on this particular day. I think if you had not been drinking this would never have happened.

“You immediately expressed remorse and you immediately told the police and ambulance service what you had done.”

Terry Boston, in mitigation, said “There was clear abuse of her in the caravan that night.

“Someone was seen standing over her shouting and screaming at her while she was cowering on the floor.”