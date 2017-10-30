Woman to face trial after denying stabbing at Ingoldmells caravan park

A woman accused of a stabbing at a caravan park in Ingoldmrells is to face a trial in front of a jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Chelsea Wilkie, 23, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, Notts, today (Monday) denied a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 29 this year.

Wilkie was charged following an incident at a caravan at the Laver Leisure Golden Sands Holiday Park in Ingoldmells.

Recorder Nigel Daly remanded Wilkie in custody and adjourned the hearing for a trial to be held on 19 February next year.