Woman from Spilsby raising thousands for hospital which saved her sister

A Spilsby woman whose father died tragically in a crash returning from a Father’s Day Trip to a pop concert is raising thousands of pounds for the hospital that saved the life of her sister, who was seriously injured in the same incident.

Popular greengrocer Ivor Bogg, 61, was driving back from a Birdy concert in Cambridgeshire on October 20 last year with his daughter Kerry Bamforth, when the collision happened.

As well as facing the tragedy of Mr Bogg’s death, the family had to endure 32-year-old Kerry’s battle for survival during the six-and-a-half weeks she spent at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

Throughout it all, her sister Vikki, 30, said she was overwhelmed by the tireless work of the medical team at the QMC to save her sister.

Vikki became determined to do something to help them and said: “After the accident I travelled every day to see my sister and sometimes stayed over.

“Kerry was in intensive care for a week and had four life-saving operations on her pancreas, gallbladder and spleen as well as having most of her small intestines removed. I watched the nurses through long shifts and however tired they may have been they never showed it and were always there for you.

“Kerry is still recovering. She will have Type 2 diabetes for life and lost three stone in weight.

“She has had to learn everything all over again. I have a baby and it almost seemed like they were progressing at the same stage by going from eating a liquid diet to solids and learning to walk.

“But if it hadn’t been for the team at QMC, it could have been a double tragedy.”

Vikki said she decided the bast way to say thank you was to start a fundraising campaign. She said: “I wanted to say thank you and raise awareness about the good work hospitals do because they get a lot of bad publicity.

“So I decided to raise enough money to buy the hospital more life-saving equipment. If it saves another life it will be worthwhile.”

Since Vikki started campaigning, she has raised £4,000 and said the League of Friends at QMC has promised to matchfund it.

Her next fundraiser is a Body Shop Ladies’ Night on Saturday, July 1, at The New Life Centre in Spilsby at 7.30pm. Entry is £3 and includes a free drink on arrival and a gift.

lFor details of fundraisers, visit the Vikki Bamforth Facebook Page.