Woman from Skegness braves shave for charity

A Skegness woman is ‘ecstatic’ after smashing her target by raising more than £1,500 for charity.

Charlotte Hodson, 20, works at Specsavers, in Lumley Road, and had her head shaved last Wednesday in the store by colleague Kate Johnson, a trained hairdresser.

Charlotte said: “It is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Nine inches of hair have been sent to Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through treatment or illness.

Charlotte was inspired after her great aunt Jackie received treatment for bowel cancer. She said: “I promised her I was going to raise some money towards a cancer charity for her.”

Charlotte has smashed her target of £1,000 in donations and through her Brave The Shave page. She said: “I’m ecstatic.”

Money will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, which helps patients through diagnosis, treatment and beyond. To support Charlotte, visit www.bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/charlotte-hodson