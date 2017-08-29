Woman charged with wounding with intent following incident in Ingoldmells

A 23-year-old woman has been charged following a ‘domestic related’ incident at a caravan park in Ingoldmells in which a 29-year-old man was injured,

Chelsea Wilkie, 23, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates today.

Yesterday caravanners woke up to see police tape surrounding a caravan on Golden Sands.

A picture of the scene was posted on Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook Page by Kelly Sayles.

It attracted nearly 350 comments and raised fears there had been another stabbing along the coast following the incident on Monday, where a man in his 30’s died at Mablethorpe.

A statement from the police read: “We responded to a domestic related incident at a caravan on the park in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

“A woman in her 20s was arrested and is helping us with our enquiries.

“A 29-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital for treatment for an injury.”