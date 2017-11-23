Woman back in court after man loses eye at pub in Skegness

A woman has been back in court after a man lost his eye during an incident at the Marine Boathouse in Skegness.

The original charge against Amy Coleman, of Mel Marshall Way, Wrangle, following an alleged glass attack at the pub was dropped earlier this year.

However, Coleman, 29, appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court again on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Carl Benham at the Marine Boathouse Pub in Lumley Road just after 11pm on Saturday, February 25. She will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on December 20.

Following the attack, Mr Benham was rushed to hospital with an eye injury but it could not be saved.

A second woman was cleared of her alleged involvement in the incident in September.

Clare Coleman, 34, of Selby, North Yorkshire, appeared before Lincoln Crown Court but no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

Since the attack, East Lindsey District Council licensing committee has ruled that the pub should serve all drinks, except tea and coffee, in toughened glass to prevent such incidents happening again. The pub recently appealed against this decision.