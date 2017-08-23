Witness plea after violent attack on women in Skegness

An emotional plea for witnesses has been made after a woman was ‘hit in the head by a traffic cone and her friend pushed to the floor’ in an attack by teenagers in Skegness.

The incident is alleged to have taken place around midnight near Skegness Pier.

The scene in South Parade after an incident at the South Parade Hotel in Skegness. ANL-170823-144114001

Emma Barker, the daughter of one of the women, posted the appeal for witnesses on social media.

She said: “Last night around midnight my mum and her friend were attacked by a group of youths.

“It happened by the pier and there was around 10 of them (they told her they were all 15).

“After throwing alcohol in my mum’s face, pushing her friend to the floor, they then hit my mum around the head with a traffic cone.

“The police were called but couldn’t find any of them.

“I’m just wondering if anyone was around the area at that time and saw anything or if anyone knows who they were?”

Police have confirmed an incident was reported just after midnight. The spokesman said: “It has been crimed as an assault and police are reviewing CCTV.”

Anyone who saw the incident and can help police should call 101 quoting incident 4 of the 23rd.

This is the second incident of violence reported in less than a week.

On Friday the South Parade Hotel on South Parade was taped off for several hours after reports of a man smashing through a window and hitting his head on a car in the early hours of the morning.

Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was taken into custody at Skegness and later taken to hospital when officers became concerned for his health.

No charges have been made in connection with the incident.