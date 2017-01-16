Witness plea after spate of burglaries in Skegness

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious after a spate of burglaries in Skegness.

Skegness CID received a report of a person on Ramsay Close on Saturday at 7.45pm, who was attempting to gain access to the rear of a property. The person escaped through adjoining gardens.

Around the same time there were reports of burglaries on Firbeck Avenue and Ocean Avenue between 4pm and 8.45pm. Jewellery was been taken from both properties.

Anyone who saw a person around 5ft 10ins, wearing all dark clothing, at the locations is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 90 of 15/01/2017. The Firbeck Avenue incident number is 379 of 14/1/17 and the Ocean Avenue incident is 352 of 14/1/17.