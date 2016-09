Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance outside a restaurant in Skegness.

The incident took place on Roman Bank around 8.30pm last night.

A spokesman for Lincopnshire Police said two men are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 38-year-old man and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call 101, quoting inc 446 of 27th.