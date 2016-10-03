Search

Witness plea after burglary at newsagents in Skegness

Police news

Police news

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a newsagents in Skegness. Offenders forced entry into the rear entrance of Murrays of Lumley Road. around 8.30pm on Wednesday.  A quantity of cigarettes was stolen and a silver vehicle seen to leave at speed along Prince George Street at the rear of the premises after the alarm sounded. Call 101, quoting incident number 434 of 28th September.