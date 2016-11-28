Witness plea after attempted robbery of teenager in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses to a attempted robbery in Skegness.

At about 9.20pm on Thursday, a 17 year-old youth was riding his bike on Sunningdale Drive when he was pulled off it and punched in the face. He managed to cycle away and the offender walked off in the direction of the town centre. The offender is described as a white male, around 5ft 11ins tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a grey or silver Adidas hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Dave Ziller, at Skegness CID, by calling 101 ad quoting incident number 456 of 24th November.