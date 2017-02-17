Witness plea after attack on woman in Chapel St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Chapel St Leonards.

The incident took place on Friday, December 9, last year on the corner of St Leonards Drive and South Crescent.

A spokesman for Lincoolnshire Police said: “We believe a woman was assaulted in this area about 8.30pm in the evening.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with a dog walker who passed by at the time the woman was on the floor. A comment was made to the dog walker that the woman was drunk.

“We ask you to cast your mind back and contact us if you were in the area at the time or may have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DS Lee St Quinton on 101, quoting incident 345 of Saturday 10 December 2016