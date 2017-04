Skegness CID are investigating an assault which happened in December but was only recently reported.

The incident happened outside The Vine public house in South Road, Chapel St Leonards, between 4pm ad midnight on Monday December 12 last year.

The female victim suffered a broken leg during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Calley Murray at Skegness CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 250 of 20th March.