Witness plea after affray in Skegness

Poilice have issued a plea for witnesses to an incident of disporder in Skegness.

At approx 5.15pm on Monday, October 24, there was an incident of affray outside the Asda petrol station on Roman Bank.

Skegness CID would like to speak to two potential witnesses. One is a male who attended the petrol station on a mountain bike along with two boys also on mountain bikes. The other is a male who was using the ATM at the petrol station at the time of the incident.

These persons are not involved in the incident in any way but it is believed they may be significant witnesses.

Police are also keen to speak to bystanders who may have witnessed anyone in possession of weapons of any description during this incident.

Anyone with information should call DC Phil Graves at Skegness CID on 01754 614351, quoting incident number 335 of 24th October.