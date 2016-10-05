Win tickets to see Lee Mead in Skegness

Singing star Lee Mead is no stranger to the seaside.

The 33-year-old, who rose to fame after winning the BBC series Any Dream Will Do, was born in Southend-on-Sea and discovered he was very partial to Appleby’s Famous Farm Ices when he visited the resort three years ago.

This month he is taking a break from musical theatre after a gruelling tour in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang UK Tour in the lead role of Caractacus Potts to return to Skegness.

In bringing Some Enchanted Evening – featuring songs from his latest album of the same name – to the Embassy Centre, he will be fulfilling a personal ambition and performing classic songs from the Hollywood musicals.

Lee managed to spare a few minutes after a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang matinee in Canterbury to speak to the Standard and share why he is looking forward to his new tour.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting on the road with this. It’s your show and you get to sing songs and chat to the audience.

“There are some great numbers on the album that have stood the test of time, such as All The Things You Are. But there are some fresh new arrangements, such as a ukele version of I’ll See You In My Dreams.

“I’m really excited the album made the charts. You don’t expect that when you are not a full-time artist but to get in the Top 20 with Arctic Monkeys made me really proud.”

His tour also means he has more time to spend with his family. Lee said: “I’ve just moved back to my home town of Southend-on-Sea and have a nice place by the beach close to my family. London was fine when I started out being close for auditions but I have a daughter now so it’s nice to spend time with her in Southend-on-Sea.

“The council has put in a lot of investment and there are some great places to eat and drink. And it’s still close to London for work.”

Before going on stage Lee hopes to spend some time in Skegness.

