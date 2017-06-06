Win chance to ride circus float in Skegness Carnival

A lucky school or community group could find themselves in the ‘greatest show on earth’ by taking part in the Skegness Carnival parade – thanks to a local hotel.

The hunt is on for a team of around 10 youngsters under the age of 16 to design a circus theme float for the volunteer organised carnival parade on Sunday, August 13.

Russ Sparkes, owner of the Grosvenor Hotel, is inviting groups to come up with design ideas – and is also giving the winners the opportunity to ride on board their creation in the parade.

Mr Sparkes said: “We want to help the carnival be the best yet and show the world what’s great about living in Skegness.

“This year’s carnival has a circus theme and we want groups to design decorations they could create for our float.

“Maybe they would cover the float in wild animals, construct a mini Skegness Clock Tower with acrobats and trapeze artists hanging from it, or turn the truck into a circus ring.

“The winning group will be invited to ride on the float in the parade along with stars from the local area.”

The truck and safety equipment has been supplied by Tower Scaffolding. Click Ink Ltd and Hardy’s Animal Farm are supplying artwork and banners, with East Coast AV events donating sound and light.

The deadline for designs is Thursday, June 22. Mark entries Skegness Carnival Float Competition and send them to Russ Sparkes, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 2TE .