Why people are queuing up to escape award-winning attraction in Skegness

l More hospitality award success in Ingoldmells

Visitors are queuing up to ‘escape’ Skegness at one of two award-winning attractions in the resort – with more hospitality success down the road in Ingoldmells.

Manager of Tiny Tots Village, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. Helen Gray with (from left) Joel Langley, 5, Sian Langley 3, Scarlet Adcock 7, and Frankie Adcock 9. Photo: MSKP-150717-6 ANL-170717-134526001

Trip Advisor has issued Certificates of Excellence to Skegness Pier and Captain Kids Adventure World, plus the popular themed Tiny Tots Indoor Playzone in Ingoldmells.

Skegness Pier’s awards come with the opening of a new attraction, Escape Rooms, which sees a group of people assemble before being locked in a mysterious room with only one hour to escape.

Gabriella Wilkinson, Admin Manager of Skegness Pier, said: “We are extremely pleased to have obtained not one but two certificates of excellence and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers but most of all our fantastic staff who always try to go above and beyond.”

TripAdvisor awards Certificates of Excellence to businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers.

The family behind the award-winning Tiny Tots Village in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells - from left are Julie Mellors - owner, Helen Gray (daughter), Steff Gray (daughter-in-law). Photo: MSKP-150717-4 ANL-170717-134515001

Heather Leisman, vice president of Industry Marketing,said: “This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travellers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

Staff at Tiny Tots, which also has a restaurant, are celebrating receiving the award for the second year running.

Helen Gray, who manages the family-run business in Sea Lane, ingoldmells, said: “We constantly get good reviews and were delighted to win last year.

“When we won again this year we were absolutely thrilled.”

The seasonal village-themed playzone. which has been a popular destination for families for 15 years, caters for children aged 0 to 10.

Helen said: “We put our success down to having good staff and the support of our customers.

“I used to go when I was a little girl and it’s great seeing a new generation coming through with children of their own.”

l Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is also announcing a new attraction – a Mystical Mountain Four-dimensional Projection Mapping show in the Pyramid, which is live at 1pm, 6pm and 9.30pm.

Tomorrow night (Wednesday) is the theme park’s First Summer Fireworks Spectacular, starting at about 9.55pm.