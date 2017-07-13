‘What was he doing?’: Police rush to A158 near Skegness after reports of man walking in middle of busy road

Motorists alerted police after a man was spotted walking down the centre of a busy road near Skegness.

The man, who appeared to have removed his top and slung it and a water bottle to the ground further down the road, was walking at a fast pace inches away from passing vehicles.

Two police cars with blue lights flashing rushed to the man, who was heading from Skegness to Burgh-le-Marsh and was close to Lyndhurst Garden Centre when he was stopped,

An officer at the scene told the Standard there had been several calls to Lincolnshire Police about the man. He was safely sat in a police car and they were trying to help him.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We picked up him and took him to the railway station.”