What’s on in the Skegness area, from October 4

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)
This Is My Life, a new free Art Exhibition at the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm. The exhibition features the work of six prominent artists who all face challenges through various disabilities.
Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle, meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon
THURSDAY
1/5 Battalian Lincolnshire Regiment in the Greeat War slide show, part of Wolds Words Festiva’ Spilsby Theatre, 7pm,
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.
Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.
FRIDAY
Al Murray The Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.
Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.
SATURDAY
Jane McDonald - Making Memories, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool, 6pm
TUESDAY
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
