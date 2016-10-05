Search

What’s on in the Skegness area, from October 4

Comedian Al Murray is appearing at the Embassy Centre, Skegness. ANL-160410-164109001

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

This Is My Life, a new free Art Exhibition at the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm. The exhibition features the work of six prominent artists who all face challenges through various disabilities.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle, meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

THURSDAY

1/5 Battalian Lincolnshire Regiment in the Greeat War slide show, part of Wolds Words Festiva’ Spilsby Theatre, 7pm,

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Al Murray The Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Jane McDonald - Making Memories, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool, 6pm

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

