What’s on in the Skegness area for week starting November 23

TODAY

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Skegness Christmas lights switch-on and reindeer parade, Lumley Road will be closed from 6pm for the parade which will include Santa in his sleigh, the Butlins train, a Coca Cola bus, Janice Sutton Dancers, Lisa J Dancers, Gary Starr with the cast from Peter Pan at the Embassy, the Town Crier, Scouts, Beavers and Brownies and many more. Mayor Coun Dick Edginton along with Lincs FM will turn the lights on. There will be a Santa’s Grotto inside the centre from 7.15pm until 9pm.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Jazz night at Spilsby Theatre with Sax Works, 8pm

Prize bingo in aid of Friskney Show, Friskney Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Palms Tai chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. From 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Bowie Experience, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Skegness Community Orchestra, Skegness Community Hall (St Clements Hall), 10am-12noon. £7 per session, £10 membership fee. For ages 14+.

Rummage table top sale in aid of Friskney Show, Village Hall, 9am, Call 07986 591183 to book a table.

Christmas Crafts Market, Alford Corn Exchange, 10am to 4pm.

Alford Silver Band free Christmas concert, St Wilfrid’s Church Hall next to St Wilfrid’s Church in the centre of Alford. The concert will start at 7.30 pm under the baton of musical director Richard Walker.#

SUNDAY

Christmas Crafts Market, Alford Corn Exchange, 10am to 4pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Just come and enjoy

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle,

Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

