What’s on guide to events in Skegness area, from September 21

This Is My Life, the opening of a new free Art Exhibition at the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm. The exhibition features the work of six prominent artists who all face challenges through various disabilities.

Teechers, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm. Following a successful tour of ‘Shakers’ earlier this year, MJS Productions returns with another John Godber classic;

THURSDAY

Chapel st Leonards harvest supper, village hall, 7pm. For tickets call Christine on 07810823910.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Jess Vincent performs at Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Skegness Light Parade in aid of RNLI. Come along and see the magnificent Honda Goldwings. Static display of bikes and trikes from 10am at RNLI station. Battle of Britain Memorial fly past 1.20pm. Light Parade 7.30pm

An Evening of Dirty Dancing The Tribute Show, the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.

MONDAY

Operation Repeat Doorstep Crime and Scam Prevention presentation, Winthorpe Community Centre, 10am to 1pm.

Skegness Swimming Club sessions start, Embassy Pool, 6pm

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

