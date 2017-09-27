What’s on guide to events in Skegness area

The summer holidays may just be a memory but there is still plenty to do in the Skegness area. To be included in our listings email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Crime Prevention event outside the Hildred’s Centre in Skegness between 10am and 2pm.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until noon.

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events are taking place - Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Ambassadors at Grosvenor House Hotel on North Parade, Skegness Fire Station in Churchill Avenue (including basic CPR training), Snapdragon’s Florist in High Street, Pitch and Putt Inn, North Shore Holiday Centre, Elmhisrt Avenue.

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

The ELO Experience, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Jazz Night & Easy Listening with Kathy Brookes Quintet, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186. The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

Wainfleet Library Tea Rooms, Coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support, 10am to noon.

SATURDAY

Skegness Light Parade. Static displays at RNLI Station from 10am, Parade leaves station 7.30pm, Awards presentation Club Tropicana, 9.30pm onwards.

The 60s Hits and Laughter Show, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

An Audience with Karl Bird, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm.

sunday

China painting workshop with Joy Pitt, Alford Craft Market, 10.30am to 3.30pm. £40. Porcelain paint to upcycle white china and porcelain. Everyone will decorate at least one mug and a plate. Bring packed lunch. Tea, coffee and biscuits provided.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.