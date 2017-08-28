What a scorcher!: Thousands head to Skegness coast to soak up Bank Holiday sun

Thousands of people are heading to the Skegness coast to soak up the Bank Holiday sun. With the possibility of temperatures reaching 30C today, all main routes are busy, with queueing at roundabouts, including the A16 at Ulceby Cross. Lisa Collins, development manager of the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID, said with the good weather resorts were having a fantastic weekend. She said: “On Sunday car parks were full and cars were being parked on Lagoon Walk.

“The beach was extremely busy and attractions and kiosks enjoyed the welcome increase in visitors.”

This weekend has given a welcome boost to tourism businesses after a reportedly mixed summer season to date.

Lisa said: “The Destination BID Company is looking forward to working with the tourism, retail and hospitality businesses to seek further ways to enhance our areas branding and marketing to increase footfall and visitor numbers.

“The next year brings both challenges and exciting opportunities to the area and we are putting the foundations in place to ensure the Lincolnshire coast is at the forefront of UK holiday destinations and must-see places to visit.

“We have a fantastic offer for visitors of all ages, however we need to enhance that offer and work on improving key aspects that are letting us down,

“We will soon be announcing our Company launch date and strategy to implement proposals set out in our business plan.”