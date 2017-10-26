What a picture!: Pupils from Alford spread the word about bonfire night safety

Children in Alford have been thinking about how to stay safe on bonfire night, thanks to a competition run by the neighbourhood policing team.

Alford and Mablethorpe Police ran a competition for children to design a poster warning of the dangers of playing with fireworks.

The winner received a free family ticket to Alford Bonfire and Fireworks night on Saturday, November 4, and there was also a prizes for runners-up.

Temporary Coast Insp Matt Bennison‏had the difficult task of picking the winner. He tweeted: “Picked my favourites from the firework poster contest run by @MaboAlfordPol as part of our bonfire night event.

“Thanks to Alford Primary.”

