Week of charity at Skegness school raises £2k

Sixth formers at a Skegness school have raised more than £2,000 for cancer support through a week-long charity effort.

The students at the Skegness Academy organised the fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, holding it before the Easter break.

James Hall, of Year Nine, raised more than �200 through a head shave.

Activities included car washing, bake sales, a non-uniform day, and a raffle.

Planning for the week began at the start of term after Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising manger Jamie Davenport gave a presentation to students about the charity.

Youngsters then worked in teams to devise fundraisers, which would go on to be supported by the whole school.

In all, £2,045.13 was raised for Macmillan.

A cake sale added to the fundraising total of more than �2,000.

Jo Edwards, lead principal of the academy, said: “I am really proud of the students and their wonderful achievement. It is heart-warming to see their care and consideration for others”.

Mr Davenport said: “I’m blown away by the amount of money raised; it will go a long way to making sure no-one in Lincolnshire faces cancer alone.”

Youngsters who deserve a particular mention include James Hall, of Year Nine, who raised £200-plus and Shannon Fletcher, of Year 11, who collected £93 through the ‘give up something’ campaign. James had his head shaved, and Shannon gave up TV. Josie Simmonds, of Year 13, meanwhile, raised more than £70 after baking 300-plus cakes with her family to sell on site.

The school thanks all businesses which supported its raffle, describing their contributions as ‘wonderful’ and saying ‘we could not have done it without them’.