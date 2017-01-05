‘We’ve listened!’ - Vow from health officials to provide ‘level of service in Wainfleet’

Patients protesting to save Wainfleet surgery have been told health officials have listened to their pleas.

A statement just released by the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says: “We have listened to local people and our preferred option is to provide a level of service in Wainfleet.

“We are exploring a number of possibilities but for legal and contractual reasons cannot expand on this at the moment.”

The CCG met in Boston at lunchtime today to discuss the future of the surgery.

They went into closed session for part of the meeting at Venture House on the Endeavour Park in Boston, following consultations held in Wainfleet and Skegness last month.

Wainfleet Surgery’s registration was suspended for three months in November after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised concerns about patient safety.

After the meeting, MP Matt Warman said: “Although the venue and provider and the general details are yet to be ironed out through contracts, this is a step on the road to the good news that was hoped for.

“My expectation is that a larger practice, for instance Beacon or Hawthorn, will express an interest in running a local branch-type service, providing a mixture of nurse and doctor-led services. Some of this could in due course also be a mobile service, which would allow easier access for people in more rural areas than Wainfleet itself.

“All of this is a continuing situation, but we would not be where we are were it not for the persistence of groups such as Save Our Surgery - Wainfleet

“I will of course continue to apply the pressure. I do not beleive it is acceptable to ask the old, the young who often have no transport or the vulnerable to travel from Wainfleet to Skegness to access basic health services.”

